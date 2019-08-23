UPDATE: Moped rider dies after struck by vehicle near Pecos, Russell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police now confirm a moped rider has died after being struck by a car near Russell and Pecos roads around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.

They originally declared the moped rider sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Evidence and a witness say a 47­-year-­old man, was riding a small 2018 Yong Fu motorbike traveling southbound S. Pecos Road when he was struck by a 2019 Honda Insight driven by 27-­year-old Dwayne Coleman.

Coleman was exiting a private driveway eastbound across Pecos Road when he struck the moped. The moped then overturned in the roadway and slid into the left side of the Honda.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the rider of the moped to Sunrise Hospital Trauma. In spite of all life­saving efforts, the rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Coleman remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This collision marks the 66th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year of 2019. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.