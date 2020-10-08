Monica O. Jackson to join KLAS’ Good Day Las Vegas on Oct. 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – KLAS TV 8 announced Thursday that Monica O. Jackson is joining “Good Day Las Vegas” on 8 News Now as a weekly feature contributor, effective Oct. 19. After more than 14 years as a news anchor in Las Vegas, Emmy Award-winning journalist Monica O. Jackson joins KLAS-TV 8 News Now.

Before her decade-plus service to Las Vegas viewers as a news anchor, Monica was a journalist with WFMY News 2 in Greensboro, NC, and WXYZ Channel 7 and FOX 2 News in Detroit. She is a graduate of Weber State University.

Jackson recently launched her own podcast focusing on local business leaders, celebrities, and issues important to the Southern Nevada community. She is also working on several other projects, including a syndicated program titled “The MOJ Show,” based and filmed in Las Vegas, the MOJ Facebook Live show, which streams every weekday at 7 p.m., and the launch of the MOJ fragrance line called MOJ Scentsations by KARMA.

Her initial fragrance, EMPATHY, will be available Nov. 1. Monica will also continue her work in the community by participating in special events and charitable organizations.

“Monica is a talented storyteller with a passion for the people of southern Nevada and her community,” commented Lisa Howfield, the General manager for KLAS-TV. “We’re excited to have her join the talented Good Day Las Vegas team.”

