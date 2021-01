LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although cigarette smoking is still the most popular and dangerous form of smoking, vaping is increasing especially among teens.

In Nevada, in 2019, 22.5% of teens reported vaping within the previous month, according to Dr. Jennifer Pearson.

She works with the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition and explains why teens take up vaping and what can be done to help them stop.

Pearson talked with Monica O. Jackson about the dangers Monday morning.