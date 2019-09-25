Moms-to-be flock to Minnesota to try “The Labor Inducer”

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (KLAS) — This burger isn’t just a craving for its customers, it’s a mouthwatering treat that pregnant women are flocking to Excelsior to try.

The burger is aptly named “The Labor Inducer” as women are trying it out in hopes of going into labor.

It was created by Cindy Berset, owner of The Suburban, a craft sports bar. Berset whipped up the culinary concoction for a competition and ate the entire thing. She went into labor that night.

Since then, several other pregnant women have gone into labor after eating it.

The burger has spicy brown mustard, American cheese and honey-cured bacon, all sandwiched in between a pretzel bun.