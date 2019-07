LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Mob Museum is letting you to dance your way back to the Prohibition Era.

The business is holding a “Bootlegger Boogie” in its Underground Speakeasy Monday. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., participants can learn how to do “The Charleston”.

The Mob Museum offers different dance lessons on the first Monday of each month. For more information, visit their website here.