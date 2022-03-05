LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In honor of women’s history month, the Mob Museum put on “It’s a woman’s world: Crime Scene Investigation in Las Vegas.”

The event took place on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the historic courtroom on the second floor.

Part of the event included a panel of metro’s female leaders, where they discussed the impact women have in the field of crime scene investigation.



A major topic at the event was career paths for prospective CSI professionals.



The panel also talked about the evolution of forensic science and the challenges facing forensic evidence in criminal courts.