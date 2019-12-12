MLB, union agree to opioid testing; marijuana removed as ‘drug of abuse’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the first time a major sports league has removed marijuana from its “banned” list and added opioids to it.

At the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego this week the League announced it will begin testing for opioids and cocaine, but only for players who do not cooperate with their treatment fans will be subject to discipline.

This move comes after the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs last season. An investigation by MLB showed that Skaggs had been using opioids after undergoing numerous surgeries.

Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse. Suspensions for marijuana will use will be dropped from the minor league program as well.

Recently, Ron Futrell of 8 News Now spoke with former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, who owns a pot farm, about marijuana use in professional sports.