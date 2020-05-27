Police seek help locating missing man, last seen Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Missing persons is requesting the public’s assistance in locating David Beese, 27, who has been missing since Monday night near West Alexander Road and North Grand Canyon Drive.

Beese is described as a Hispanic male, 5’1″ tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding David Beese and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.