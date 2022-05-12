BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said.

Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant.

Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in Las Vegas, and sold his vehicle to a resident there on April 29, officials said. That person was identified and interviewed.

Investigators are following up on additional reports of Gonzalez being seen in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.