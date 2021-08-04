MISSING: Injured bear cub with bandaged paws

A bear has been named “Tamarack” after being rescued from the fire south of Lake Tahoe. (Courtesy, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care/Twitter)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) – A bear cub who was rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear. He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence. The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.