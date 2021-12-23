Miracle Flights select grand prize winner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand prize winner was announced in the “Lights for Flights” experience, benefitting miracle flights, an organization that helps fly sick children to medical care.

Lisa Dickson went home with a $2,500 dollar gift card.

A part of the promotion, illuminated signs is placed throughout the downtown Summerlin area, encouraging donations to the nonprofit.

Miracle Flights CEO, Mark Brown says it’s becoming a holiday tradition for some.

“Families have told us they want this to be part of their holiday season moving forward so we expect to be here every year, in fact we’re still here through early January,” said Brown.

Miracle flights has achieved more than 140,000 flights for families.