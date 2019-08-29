Minor League team joins in on #StormArea51 fun

TOLEDO, Ohio (KLAS) — A Triple-A baseball team is bringing their own version of Area 51 to their ballpark. The Toledo Mud Hens announced they are hosting Area 5/3 Night tomorrow night.

The promotion encourages fans to “Storm Area 5/3… as aliens will be released and mysteries will be revealed. Fifth Third Field is the name of the ballpark where the Mud Hens play in Toledo, Ohio.

The team is encouraging fans to come dressed as aliens, enjoy alien-themed food and sing along to some “intergalactic jams.” They also spotted an alien of their own ahead of Friday night’s game.