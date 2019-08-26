MINDING HIS OWN BUSINESS: Alligator takes stroll across a golf course

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator took a stroll across the Champions Gate County Club golf course in Florida last week and it’s getting some attention on social media.

Steel Lafferty, a professional wake boarder, estimated the gator to be about seven feet long. Lafferty appeared more worried about making his shot than the gator bothering him. By the way, he made par on the hole.

These videos with alligators on golf course come out occasionally. Apparently, it’s one of the hazards of playing the game in Florida.