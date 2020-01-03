Millions of animals lost in fires in Australia

An eyewitness shared footage of dozens of kangaroos hopping up a smoky hill as the bushfire crisis continues in Australia.

The video posted on social media showed dozens of kangaroos hopping through the smoke filled Monaro grasslands near Bredbo in New South Wales.

Mitchell Lyons who captured the footage told Reuters that the closest bushfire from the grassland was about 10 kilometres away, and the kangaroos were probably coming out from the bushes to stop for a drink.

Australia’s bushland is home to a range of indigenous fauna, including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, possums, wombats and echidnas. Officials fear that 30% of one koala colony on the country’s northeast coast, or between 4,500 and 8,400, have been lost in the recent fires.

Authorities have no exact figure on how many native animals have been killed but experts say it is likely to be in the millions.