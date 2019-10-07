Mike Tyson talks boxing and his new Tyson Ranch pot farm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson is in Las Vegas promoting his new venture, a large marijuana farm near Palm Springs, California called Tyson Ranch.

Tyson was at the grand opening of NuWu tasting room, the first ever public place where pot could be legally smoked. The NuWu cannabis store is located near Downtown Las Vegas on Paiute Reservation land, so publicly smoking pot there is legal.

Tyson talked with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about his boxing career in Las Vegas and his new venture of growing legal, recreational marijuana.