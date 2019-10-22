Middle school celebrates all of its performing arts

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yes, it was a fundraiser for K. O. Knudson Middle School, but it was mainly a celebration of all the arts there.

Students in band and orchestra showed off their skills, as did one of the choirs and a talented group of dancers.

It was the 4th annual “Best of K.O.” show in the school’s auditorium theater Monday night. It also showcased Mariachi Los Pumas and the Advanced Folklorico program.

8NewsNow Traffic and Weather Anchor Nate Tannenbaum was the Master of Ceremonies for the event that event included a video presentation from K. O. Knudson’s Television Production Dept – all produced by students.

As if that wasn’t enough, there were four art students doing live-painting near the stage, with their work part of the silent auction that was mainly in the lobby.

Guest performers from the community included Kelly Clinton-Holmes and Elisa Fiorillo, as well as Joe Buonanno – and students from the College of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Academy.

Nate gave the show a shout-out on “Good Day Las Vegas” Tuesday morning.