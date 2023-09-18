LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The reservations part of MGM Resorts International Las Vegas website is still not online more than one week after the resort experienced a cyber attack that crippled the resort’s computer systems and caused problems with reservations and gaming machines.

The resort’s web page states, “Online hotel reservations are currently unavailable” and says any reservations booked between Sept. 13-24, 2023, can be canceled or changed without fees. This offer was set to end on Sept. 17 but was extended another week. Reservations can be booked by calling the resort or a third-party site.

Guests can book shows and restaurant reservations through the website or the MGM’s app.

Some guests who spoke with 8 News Now as they checked from MGM property Excalibur said they still have to wait for an attendant to cash out slot machines or go to the cashier’s cage to redeem winning tickets.

A sign tells customers there are still “unforeseen difficulties” at the Excalibur on Sept. 18, 2023. (KLAS)

MGM Resorts International has around a dozen Las Vegas properties.

Last week, a group known as BlackCat took credit for the attack, which began impacting the resort on Sunday, Sept. 10.

MGM Resorts International has not released any additional information since Thursday, when Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts, thanked guests and employees for their patience.

The FBI is investigating the incident.