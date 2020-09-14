MGM, BetMGM partner with AGA for Responsible Gaming Education Week to help consumers bet responsibly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International and BET MGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings partner with the American Gaming Association (AGA) in support of Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW) from Sept. 14 through 19.

The groups join together in a mission to Have A Game Plan™ in educating new consumers and seasoned bettors on responsible wagering.

As part of its commitment, BetMGM announces today the hiring of Richard Taylor to the position of Responsible Gambling Program Manager.

Taylor will lead the evolution of BetMGM’s responsible gaming platform to continue building a practical and user-friendly program that encourages players to adopt healthier mindsets that can reduce the risk of problem gambling.

Additionally, Taylor will further develop the internal responsible gaming training program for BetMGM employees.

“I am humbled and honored to join the incredible team at BetMGM to help lead the company’s responsible gaming initiatives,” said Taylor.

“This is an exciting and critical time for both the company and the industry. I am looking forward to the road ahead as we strive to ensure the best and safest experience possible for our customers,” added Taylor.

Taylor most recently worked for MGM Resorts as its Executive Director of Responsible Gaming and Military Affairs.

In addition to providing operational and strategic leadership for the company’s responsible gaming program, GameSense, Taylor was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of the company’s award-winning Military & Veterans Program (MVP).

Throughout Responsible Gaming Education Week, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will share important responsible gaming tips and information through its social media channels. MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to promote its responsible gaming education throughout the year by providing useful information, tools, and resources on its apps and websites.