MGM Resorts CEO posts video message to employees, donations push employee relief fund to $4M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bill Hornbuckle, the acting president and CEO for MGM Resorts International, the state’s single largest employer, said the company will only open its doors when it is “safe and appropriate.”

He delivered his message in a video posted on the MGM Resorts website Thursday.

“The hardships, I’m afraid will be real for many of you for some time,” Hornbuckle said.

He talked about some of the help the company is offering:

MGM Resorts has donated $1 million to an employees emergency relief fund

The eligibility of that fund is being expanded to cover more people

Singer Bruno Mars has added $1 million to the employee fund

The estate of Kirk Kerkorian donated $2 million to the employee fund

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle has donated $100,000 to the fund and expects other senior leadership to do that same

Donated $400,000 to local food banks across the U.S.

“Financially, thankfully we are in a wonderful position to weather this storm,” Hornbuckle said.

He added several projects are being delayed and the company is instituting a freeze on any new hiring.

“We have been through hard times and will survive,” Horbuckle said. “Trust me, our lights will be on again and our marquees will shine and we will welcome the world.”

The website also has a list of questions and answers for guests.