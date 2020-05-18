MGM Resorts announces suspension of parking fees

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: A sign at a pedestrian bridge entrance at the shuttered MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip displays a hopeful message as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on April 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state through April 30th to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When Las Vegas reopens MGM Grand officials say they will not charge for parking at their properties on the Vegas Strip.

8 News Now received this statement from Brian Ahern, Director of Public Relations – MGM International:

“MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and get back to doing what we do best.”

Valet parking will remain closed at the properties. There is still no target date for Las Vegas casinos to reopen. MGM Resorts runs 12 properties on the Las Vegas Strip.