MGM, Buffalo Wild Wings launch mobile football game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino company and a nationwide sports bar are launching a mobile football game for customers to pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks.
MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings said Thursday their partnership called Roar Digital will offer a sports betting-style experience starting with a free-to-play football game. The goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through an app called BetMGM.