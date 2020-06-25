Mexico-California border a hotspot for quakes in 2020

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — During the first six months of this year, the Mexican state of Baja California, immediately south of California, has registered 282 earthquakes according to a group in Ensenada, Mexico.
Most of the quakes have been centered around the border city of Mexicali, and some of these shakers have been felt as far north as Los Angeles.
“People have to remember this is a zone of high seismic activity,” said Salvador Cervantes, Civil Protection Director in Baja.
One fault, the Laguna Salada fault, straddles the border between Mexico and California.
“Mexicali is prone to this due to its proximity to several faults that originate in San Diego or Los Angeles, all of these flow into the ocean in California, so the likelihood of quakes is much higher.”
Cervantes made it a point to remind people to have a family contingency plan just in case.
“Just arrange with family members where to gather in case of a quake, how to communicate, how to reach one another.”
In 2010, on Easter Sunday, an earthquake registering 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Mexicali, causing widespread damage including many power outages. Two people were killed when their house collapsed and hundreds more were injured.
There was also major damage to irrigation and water-delivery systems, causing groundwater to bubble to the surface and flood over 80,000 acres of agricultural land just south of the border.
The United States Geological Survey says at least 20 million people in Southern California felt that earthquake. Skyscrapers in San Diego, 120 miles northwest of the epicenter, shook and several water lines in that city burst because of the quake.
