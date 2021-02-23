LIVE: Mexican Consulate hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic for underserved areas — PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mexican Consulate is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today to reach underserved parts of the Las Vegas valley.

The Consulate, along with City of Las Vegas officials, are welcoming 250 people who made appointments in advance for the vaccinations. Appointments are full, officials say.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

The Consulate is at 823 S. 6th St., just northeast of the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to the City of Las Vegas, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been provided for the clinic.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.