Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The match-ups between two of the top teams in the Pacific League of Mexico — Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali — will be September 20-21.

This “spring training” for the winter league teams promises to provide a fun, colorful and exciting event for the whole family.

The Pacific League of Mexico was founded in 1945 and plays from October to February. The league has produced MLB talents like Fernando Valenzuela, Mike Piazza and Curt Schilling.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Wednesday, but Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders can get theirs today. You can buy your tickets through Ticketmaster or at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office.