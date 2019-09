NEW YORK –The New York Mets honored first responders on 9/11. Rookie Pete Alonso ordered custom cleats for each of his teammates to honor the victims of the terror attack. Each shoe was unique with a special message. It was just his latest effort to assist those impacted by 9/11. He used to play for the Las Vegas 51s.

The Mets went on to shutout the Arizona Diamondbacks and you can’t make this up. They had nine runs on 11 hits for a box score line of 9/11.