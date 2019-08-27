Metro warns of phone scam using police phone numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they have received reports of a phone scam going around using Metro phone numbers and extensions. They say the scammers are attempting to solicit money over the phone.

They want to remind you that they will never call you for any of the following reasons:

Call and demand immediate payment for warrants or traffic fines.

Threaten arrest for failure to pay.

Request credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Request personal information such as a Social Security Card number.

Sell or solicit money for any type of service, including insurance services for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about these scams or anyone who has been a victim is urged to contact the Metro Theft Crimes Bureau Financial Crimes section at (702) 828-3483.