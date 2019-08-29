Metro still looking for robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is searching for a woman who they say robbed four businesses in northwest Las Vegas. They say the woman was believed to have a gun and stole some undisclosed items during the crimes.

The woman was caught on camera and can be seen in the video below:

Police say she is black, about 5’4″ with average build and wearing a blonde wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. You can also stay anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.