Metro solicits help from public to find van and suspect in deadly road rage shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement officers are still trying to locate the suspect involved in a road rage incident that left one person dead, and they need your help.

“I want to urge anyone who was traveling Interstate 15 northbound between 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., who had any type of video or GoPro-type cameras in their windshield, to please reach out to Metro homicide,” said Lt. Ray Spencer, Metro Homicide.

The road rage shooting happened Monday night just after 7:30 p.m.on I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Police say the driver of a Chrysler 300 died after a person in a white van pulled up alongside the car and opened fire.

“The van may have been tailgating the Chrysler prior to the shooting,” Lt. Spencer said.



Investigators say the man was in his 50s from California. His passenger, a woman, was not injured. Very shaken up, she told police the van had been tailgating them, but that is the only information police have to go.

I-15 is the busiest road in the state, and it’s a crucial connector for thousands of people who travel between Southern California and Las Vegas every day. And with more and more cars crowding the corridor drivers are more wary of road rage.

“The biggest thing I see is, I do a lot of freeway driving, so I see a lot of impatience,” said Vanessa Bates, driver.



“I do see a lot of road rage, being in Los Angeles and being in Vegas, I think people are so impatient trying to go where they go that they’re just really inconsiderate,” said Caitlin Wheeler, driver who often commutes between L.A. and Las Vegas.

Anyone with dash cam video, information about the shooting or the vehicle, call Metro homicide detectives or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-55-55.