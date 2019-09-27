Metro searches for 2 kids; police think they may be in need of medical attention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for two kids who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. Police said 11-year-old Julien Marcelin and 15-year-old Calvin Giles were last seen on Sept. 25 in the 4000 block of Haflinger Court, which is near E. Flamingo and Jimmy Durante.

Calvin was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. Julien was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black shorts, along with black and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Calvin Giles and Julien Marcelin and their whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.