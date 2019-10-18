Metro Safe and Sane Halloween events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers will be handing out candy and having a ghoulish good time with valley children at several safe and sane Halloween events around the Las Vegas valley.
The following events take place on Thursday, October 24:
Convention Center Area Command Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 750 Sierra Vista Drive
Enterprise Area Command Monster Mash: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The Crossing 7950 W. Windmill Lane
South Central Area Command Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Gene Ward Elementary School 1555 E Hacienda Avenue
Southeast Area Command Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Whitney Park 5712 Missouri Avenue
The following events will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31:
Bolden Area Command Safenight Halloween Carnival, 5p.m.-8:30 p.m. 1950 N. J Street
Downtown Area Command Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. – 8pm 800 E. Charleston Blvd.
Spring Valley Area Command Treat Street: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Downtown Summerlin 1980 Festival Plaza D