LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say the suspect in an open field barricade near Russell and Boulder Highway is in custody. The incident began around 1:13 p.m.

Police say dispatch received a call about a woman who appeared to be in medical distressed. She was holding wooden sticks and walked into traffic near Russell and Boulder.

Metro SWAT was called after the woman refused to comply with officers and put the sticks down.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.