Metro Police to give update on two officer involved shootings at 2:15 p.m.

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) –– Las Vegas Metro Police will be holding a briefing to address two ‘critical incidents’ that involved two of the police force officers who were patrolling the George Floyd protests on Monday.

One Metro officer was critically injured on Las Vegas Boulevard and the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, while the other officer shooting involved an armored man at the Federal Foley Building in downtown Las Vegas.

The press conference will be live streamed directly from Metro Headquarters on the 8 News Now webpage as well as the 8 News Now Facebook page at 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.