Metro Police searching for missing man last seen in southwest valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a missing and endangered man last seen March 8 around 5 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond and Fort Apache. John Schultz, 60, may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

His description is as follows:

  • 5’8″, weighing around 175 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Last seen wearing a Coors Lite baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and gray Sperry shoes

Police say Schultz was last seen driving a gray 2015 Toyota Prius, with Nevada plate 75F-457.

If you have information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, please call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories