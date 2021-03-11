Metro Police searching for missing man last seen in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a missing and endangered man last seen March 8 around 5 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond and Fort Apache. John Schultz, 60, may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

His description is as follows:

5’8″, weighing around 175 pounds

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing a Coors Lite baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and gray Sperry shoes

Police say Schultz was last seen driving a gray 2015 Toyota Prius, with Nevada plate 75F-457.

If you have information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, please call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.