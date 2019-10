LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at his father. Everything unfolded Friday around 6:27 p.m. in the 3100 block of Scarlet Oak Avenue near Fremont Street and E. St. Louis Avenue.

Police said the men were arguing when the adult son fired off some rounds at his dad. The victim only sustained a very minor graze, so he was not transported to the hospital.

The son fled the scene. Police are still looking for him.

This is a developing story.