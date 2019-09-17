Metro Police search for suspects who shot a man and left his body in the road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police detectives are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting a man and leaving his body in the roadway a couple of days ago. According to officers, it happened on Sept. 14, 2019 at approximately 9:51 p.m.

A person who saw the man’s body called LVMPD dispatch to report a shooting in the 2100 block of Industrial Road, and when officersthey found the man in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was inside of a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

After being shot, the victim was pushed out of the vehicle by an unknown suspect. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Industrial Road.

Detectives have not identified any suspects. The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of his death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.