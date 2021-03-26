Metro police report vehicle thefts up 24% compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police statistics show that motor vehicle theft is up 24% so far in 2021.

A total of 1,768 vehicles have been stolen in 2021, according to records that run through March 20. During the same period last year, 1,425 vehicles had been stolen.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau tweeted about the problem, and listed some of the vehicles most often targeted.

We have seen a 21% increase in the theft of cars/trucks in the last year! Thieves are targeting Ford F-series trucks, Dodge Rams, Chevy Silverados, and Honda Civics & Accords!!!

Explore and invest in theft deterrent devices if you haven't already!!! pic.twitter.com/zQl6tZL7N5 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) March 26, 2021

Ford F-series trucks

Dodge Ram trucks

Chevy Silverado trucks

Honda Civics

Honda Accords

Some parts of the valley have bigger problems with auto theft than others.

Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command and Southeast Area Command both have higher numbers than other parts of the valley. In Spring Valley, 228 vehicle thefts have been reported, up 71% over last year. In southeast Las Vegas, 270 vehicle thefts have been reported, up 29% over last year.

Metro also advised Las Valley residents to look into theft deterrent devices. Police also offer suggestions on how to prevent auto thefts.

While it may seem obvious, police emphasize that taking your keys out of the car can reduce your chance of becoming an auto theft victim by up to 80%.

Metro says 75% of stolen vehicles are recovered within seven days.

Police have made 55 arrests so far this year related to vehicle thefts.