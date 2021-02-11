UPDATE: Fight leads to deadly shooting at Smoke Shop near Desert Inn, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Desert Inn and Eastern Avenue. The incident occurred at the Smoke Shop location in the 2400 block of East Desert Inn.

Police originally received a panic alarm from the Smoke Shop at around 6 p.m.

Once on the scene, police found a male in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound laying in front of the business. That man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Following the preliminary investigation, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer says police have learned the victim entered the business and was either engaged in shoplifting or had previously been a shoplifter at that location.

What followed was an altercation between the victim and an unknown male. Police do not yet know if the unknown male was an employee or customer in the business.

That altercation led to a fight that went outside. During the fight, the unknown male pulled a gun and shot the victim at least once. The suspect then fled the scene.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Police say there were a few people in the business at the time of the shooting. They are asking for anyone who was at or near the scene to reach out.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.