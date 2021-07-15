Metro police arrest suspect in FireRock Steakhouse shooting death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and booked on a murder charge in connection with a Monday night shooting at FireRock Steakhouse Las Vegas.

James Hull Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday. He faces an open murder charge in the case.

Kesean Jaemar Dedmon, 20, was identified Tuesday as the victim of the shooting. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Dedmon was shot in the back.

Dedmon had arrived at a party at the restaurant, and an argument broke out.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. By the time they arrived, Dedmon had been taken by a private vehicle to MountainView Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.