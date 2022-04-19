LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program is shedding some new light on Las Vegas police officers and the positive actions they take with community members each day.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation launched its 2022 ‘Good Ticket’ program which provides the public a chance to celebrate and support the work officers put in each day.

The program was first established in 2019 and is sponsored by Resorts World Las Vegas, which donates staycations that include hotel accommodations and dining experiences, as well as hosting the monthly award ceremonies.

The first two officers who recently received recognition are LVMPD Officer Kristopher Hibbetts for aiding a 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas marathoner who suffered a serious injury; and LVMPD Officer Jennifer Parker for furnishing an apartment with her own resources for a woman who was homeless.

The public is invited to nominate an officer whom they have witnessed doing a good deed by clicking HERE.