Metro officer shoots pit bull that charged him during fatal crash investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are currently in a neighborhood by Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard investigating a fatal crash, which led to a dog getting shot by one Metro officer.

The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street to investigate a fatal crash, which has since been deemed a suicide. Details around the suicide by vehicle are still vague, but we do know the driver of a car involved is who died.

As police approached a home to talk to a resident, a pit bull came out. Police say officers attempted to use a dog pole to catch the dog when it charged at an officer. Another officer fired and hit the dog. No info yet about the dog’s condition #8NN pic.twitter.com/4kuaDZCFYS — Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) July 27, 2019

At this time, the dog’s condition remains unknown.