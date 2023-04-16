LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man stabbed his wife to death Saturday in their west valley home and then turned the knife on himself, Metro said.

Police said that at about 8:17 a.m. they received a report of a suicidal man at a house on the 1300 block of Torington Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found a man and a woman, each with stab wounds, at the house, according to a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man, 33, was taken to University Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say a man, 33, fatally stabbed his wife then turned the knife on himself early Saturday in a house on Torington Drive in the west valley.

Detectives investigating the case said the man fatally stabbed his wife then stabbed himself before calling police.

The man was arrested and charged in absentia with open murder with a deadly weapon, police said. The charge of open murder means a conviction can be returned on any of the state’s classifications of murder, ranging from first degree to manslaughter.

Anyone with more information about can call Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

If you are aware of a case of domestic violence, call the Crisis Support Services of Nevada hotline, 775-221-7600, or text SASS to 839863 for free. The agency also can help with access to a safe haven.