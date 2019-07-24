Metro: Armed barricade suspect taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police were able to take a barricade suspect into custody Wednesday night. Everything first started to unfold in the 9200 block of West Diablo, which is in a neighborhood between S. Fort Apache Road and S. Jerry Tarkanian Way, during the late afternoon hours.

According to Metro, around 3:18 p.m. a man called police dispatch making threats while claiming to be armed in his apartment.

Officers on the scene were able to quickly contain the apartment, but several homes in the area had to evacuated and SWAT was called to the scene.

Metro’s crisis negotiators said the man is a veteran. The 8 News NOW crew on the scene could hear police constantly telling the man that they understood his frustrations, as they tried to get him to surrender.

The suspect also posted on social media about how he was in so much pain and wanted to expose the VA. He said his brothers and sisters are dying and no one cares. The suspect talked about the lack of resources for PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Around 10 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident. No one was hurt.