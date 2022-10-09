Henry Young, 80, was last seen Saturday in a west valley neighborhood. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man last seen in a west valley neighborhood could be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, Metro police said.

Henry Young, 80, was last seen on Valentino Lane, north of West Charleston Boulevard and east of Desert Foothills Drive, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 8), Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

He was driving a black 2006 Lexus with Nevada license plates and wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue jeans when last seen. He’s 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, police said.

Police did not provide a city of residence for Young.

Anyone with information can contact Metro, 702-828-3111, or its missing persons detail, 702-828-2907, or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.