Metro looking for attempted robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for you to be on the lookout for three attempted robbery suspects. Police say they tried to rob a business in the 2300 block of North Decatur Boulevard back in June, but were unsuccessful.

The robbery attempt happened around 1 am that day. The suspects got away without any money or merchandise from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.