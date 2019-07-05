Metro issues 102 citations for illegal fireworks, more than 14,000 complaints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police Department issued 102 citations on July 4 for illegal fireworks.

Clark County released a video showing the enforcement efforts Thursday night. Metro Police issued 64 citations in the county and 38 in the city of Las Vegas.

Citations are being issued in Mountain’s Edge for illegal fireworks #YouLightItWeWriteIt #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/6zVUtsIQxY — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 5, 2019

Police warned they would be cracking down on illegal fireworks this year. Clark county’s ISpyFireworks.com website received 14,237 complaints on July 4 and another 515 by 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

This heat map of the Las Vegas valley shows where illegal fireworks were being used.

According to Clark County Fire Department, they responded to 168 fire calls between 5 p.m. July 4 and 1:30 a.m. July 5. Thirteen of the calls were for building fires with damage. At least one structure was significantly damaged. They are still collecting information on injuries.