Metro issues 102 citations for illegal fireworks, more than 14,000 complaints

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police Department issued 102 citations on July 4 for illegal fireworks.
Clark County released a video showing the enforcement efforts Thursday night. Metro Police issued 64 citations in the county and 38 in the city of Las Vegas.
Police warned they would be cracking down on illegal fireworks this year. Clark county’s ISpyFireworks.com website received 14,237 complaints on July 4 and another 515 by 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.
According to Clark County Fire Department, they responded to 168 fire calls between 5 p.m. July 4 and 1:30 a.m. July 5. Thirteen of the calls were for building fires with damage. At least one structure was significantly damaged. They are still collecting information on injuries.