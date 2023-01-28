LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.

In its original news release Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found that morning north of the intersection of West Hacienda Avenue and Brent Thurman Way with serious injuries.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, and police called the his injuries “suspicious.”

The death is the 10th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Metro’s collision investigation section is conducting the investigation, and anyone with information can contact the section, 702-828-3060, or Crime Stoppers, 702-385-555, or crimestoppersofNV.com.