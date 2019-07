LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Metro Police are investigating a shooting near S. Mountain Vista Street and E. Harmon Avenue. According to Metro, around 7:45 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Bennett Drive to investigate reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

No word on suspects was released. This is a developing story.