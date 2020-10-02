14-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 16-year-old during dispute over video game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a devastating turn of events thursday night after an argument between two teenagers left a 16-year-old dead.

Around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, police say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were at a friend’s apartment when they got into an argument over a video game and someone pulled a gun.

The 14-year-old then shot the 16-year-old in the chest, killing him.

Officers say because two teens are involved, this scene is even more tragic.

“It’s horrific when you have a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are getting in a fight over a video game and a gun is produced,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer. “That’s absolutely, it’s a horrible scene to deal with. Obviously the family is extremely emotional, as they should be. And again, it’s just a very rough scene right now.

There is no word yet on where these kids got the gun. Police say they are still investigating where it came from.

The 14-year-old suspect ran from the scene, but police later found him. We’re told he’s now in custody and should face an open murder charge.