Metro investigates deadly shooting near Lake Mead and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northeast valley. It happened at a home located at 6000 Yellowstone Avenue near E. Lake Mead and N. Nellis Boulevard.

According to officers, around 4:30 p.m., two roommates got into an argument before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The roommate who was shot died at the scene. The suspected shooter/roommate was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. 8 News NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.