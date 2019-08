LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they captured a convicted felon during a traffic stop. Officials say the man ran after being pulled over.

After he was caught, they discovered he was a convicted felon and a fugitive for firearms offenses. 10 guns and two BB guns were found in his vehicle.

The Metro Downtown Area Command’s Twitter praised the arresting officers on Twitter, using the hashtag #onelessgun. They also included pictures of the BB guns and three of the revolvers recovered from the vehicle.